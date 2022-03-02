Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

VG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 635,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,511. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,562,000 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Vonage by 2.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

