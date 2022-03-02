Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $260.20

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.20.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.06. 321,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,003. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.55. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

