Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT at $207.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $142.33 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $115.22 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

