Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE STAG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

