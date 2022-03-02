Analyzing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Singapore Telecommunications and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.70 $405.70 million N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.47 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

