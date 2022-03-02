Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SAM Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 435,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,991,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Apple by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 271,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,217,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.26. 6,021,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

