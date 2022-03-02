Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.50

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 9927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arcellx alerts:

About Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.