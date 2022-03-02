Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

