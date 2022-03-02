Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.88 Million

Analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report sales of $645.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.80 million. Ares Management posted sales of $411.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 981,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

