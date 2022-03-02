Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) vs. Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Head to Head Contrast

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.69 $5.80 million ($0.15) -279.58 Doma $558.04 million 1.51 -$113.06 million N/A N/A

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% Doma N/A -86.96% -22.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Argo Group International and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Doma has a consensus price target of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 315.08%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doma has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

