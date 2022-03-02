Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.50 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,994 shares of company stock worth $26,903,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 47.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.