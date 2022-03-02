Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0-120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.03 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

NYSE ARLO traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,528. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after buying an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.