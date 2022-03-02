ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ASAZY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

