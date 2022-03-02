AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
