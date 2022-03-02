Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.48

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 729216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The company has a market cap of C$912.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8116805 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

