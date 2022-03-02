Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

