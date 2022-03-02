Automata Network Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Automata Network has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.45 or 0.06697588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.79 or 1.00003886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

