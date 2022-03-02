AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO traded up $54.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,871.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,374. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,976.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,830.72. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

