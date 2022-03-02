AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.51 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $34.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,851.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,374. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,830.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

