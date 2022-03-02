Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.30% of Avidity Biosciences worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

