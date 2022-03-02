Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

