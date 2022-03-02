B. Riley Weighs in on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

CRI stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 121.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

