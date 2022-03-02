Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

