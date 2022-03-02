Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

