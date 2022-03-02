Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on June 14th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BIRG opened at GBX 5.76 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.17 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.83.
