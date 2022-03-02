Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on June 14th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BIRG opened at GBX 5.76 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.17 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.83.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group (Get Rating)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.