Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$171.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of BMO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

