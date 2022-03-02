Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
