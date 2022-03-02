Barclays Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $104.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. 18,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

