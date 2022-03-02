Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $3.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $271.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $252.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.