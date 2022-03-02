Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,335. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

