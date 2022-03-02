Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $229.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

