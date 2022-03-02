Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 21,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,744. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

