Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 371,231 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

