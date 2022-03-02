Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.
NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.04.
In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on BCYC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.