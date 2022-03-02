Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCYC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.