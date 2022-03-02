Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

BGFV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.