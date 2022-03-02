Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.
BGFV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
