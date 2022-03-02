BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 101,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

