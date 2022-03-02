BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

