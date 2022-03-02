Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $715.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $715.00 and last traded at $714.21, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.00 and its 200 day moving average is $745.29.

Get Biglari alerts:

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.