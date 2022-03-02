Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $715.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $715.00 and last traded at $714.21, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.00 and its 200 day moving average is $745.29.
About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH.A)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.