Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106.97 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $106.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $86.05 or 0.00195874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,932.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00733945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00031885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,993,439 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

