Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

