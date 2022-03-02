Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

