Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE BXSL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 391,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,336. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

