BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.94, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.20. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

