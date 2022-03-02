Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BOIRF stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Boiron has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Get Boiron alerts:

BOIRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Boiron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Boiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.