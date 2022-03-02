Boltwood Capital Management Invests $204,000 in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,103,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.