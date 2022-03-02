Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 48 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.86. 89,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,510. The company has a market capitalization of $224.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.57 and a 200 day moving average of $592.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.