Boltwood Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 155,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.09. 797,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,436,555. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.