Boralex Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.65.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.81. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$44.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.