BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

