BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.14 EPS.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,307,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

