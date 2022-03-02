BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.